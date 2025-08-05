India’s National Security Adviser Visits Russia Amid Trump Tariff Threats – Reports

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will visit Moscow this week amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on Indian exports over the country’s continued purchases of Russian oil, Indian and Russian media reported on Tuesday.

An anonymous source told Russia’s state-run news agency TASS that Doval is expected to have “several meetings” with Russian officials on Thursday. According to Indian media reports, Doval plans to clarify New Delhi’s strategy on Russian oil imports amid signs Moscow may offer greater discounts.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will also reportedly visit Russia sometime later this month.

Trump has threatened to “substantially” raise tariffs on Indian goods after accusing New Delhi of “fueling the war machine” by buying cheaper Russian oil and selling it for “big profits.”