India’s National Security Adviser Visits Russia Amid Trump Tariff Threats – Reports

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will visit Moscow this week amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on Indian exports over the country’s continued purchases of Russian oil, Indian and Russian media reported on Tuesday.
An anonymous source told Russia’s state-run news agency TASS that Doval is expected to have “several meetings” with Russian officials on Thursday. According to Indian media reports, Doval plans to clarify New Delhi’s strategy on Russian oil imports amid signs Moscow may offer greater discounts.
India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will also reportedly visit Russia sometime later this month.
Trump has threatened to “substantially” raise tariffs on Indian goods after accusing New Delhi of “fueling the war machine” by buying cheaper Russian oil and selling it for “big profits.”
India has rejected those threats as “unjustified and unreasonable.”
“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.
India has refrained from sanctioning Russian oil since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and it has now become the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China.
Between January and June, India purchased 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian seaborne crude, the highest of any foreign buyer, according to Reuters.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.