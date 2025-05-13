India Approves More Russian Insurers to Provide Marine Cover

India has approved three Russian insurers, including a unit of top lender Sberbank, to provide marine cover to ships arriving at Indian ports, a government notification shows, helping Moscow maintain oil supplies to a key market.

India has become the second-largest buyer of Russian seaborne oil after Western nations shunned purchases and imposed sanctions on Moscow over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

With the granting of the permits to Sberbank Insurance, Ugoria Insurance Group and ASTK Insurance Company, India now recognizes eight Russian entities that are eligible to provide protection and indemnity (P&I) coverage for ships.

The permits for Sberbank Insurance, Ugoria and ASTK are valid until Feb. 20, 2026, the order showed.