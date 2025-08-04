Sakhalin Becomes First Russian Region to Reach Carbon Neutrality, Officials Say

The Far Eastern Sakhalin region has become the first in the country to achieve carbon neutrality, Russia’s Economic Development Ministry announced over the weekend.

Launched in 2022, Sakhalin’s climate experiment aimed to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2025. The program involved 35 major companies committing to a combined 2% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, along with a mix of carbon quotas, a cap-and-trade system, a shift from coal to gas for heating, expanded use of renewables and increased forest carbon absorption.

“Sakhalin has achieved carbon neutrality,” Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a forum in the regional capital of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Saturday.

Governor Valery Limarenko said the region had become Russia’s first where greenhouse gas absorption exceeds emissions.

“Thanks to this experiment, Sakhalin is now a region with clean air, unique wildlife and a high quality of life,” he said.