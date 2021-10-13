Russia Aiming for Carbon Neutrality by 2060, Putin Says

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia — one of the world's biggest producers of oil and gas — is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

“Russia in practice will strive for carbon neutrality of its economy,” he said at an energy forum in Moscow.

“And we set a benchmark for this — no later than 2060.”

Speaking about the world's future energy market, Putin added: “The role of oil and coal will decrease.”

While the Russian president was notorious for years for his scepticism about man-made global warming, he has changed tune in recent months.