Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Blaze at Fuel Storage Facility in Southern Russia

Ukrainian drone strikes sparked fires at a fuel storage facility in the southern Krasnodar region, local authorities said Thursday, as other regions across the country reported downing dozens of unmaned aircraft.

Krasnodar officials said two fuel storage tanks caught fire in the port city of Temryuk shortly before 4 a.m. local time. They did not say whether the blaze had been extinguished by midday, but reported no casualties.

Elsewhere, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defenses downed 25 Ukrainian drones heading toward the Russian capital within a 23-hour period, including nine intercepted after 11 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday morning that air defense systems shot down 141 Ukrainian drones overnight across 11 Russian regions, annexed Crimea and the Sea of Azov. It said seven drones were downed over the Krasnodar region.

Civil aviation authorities temporarily restricted flights at several airports, including in Krasnodar, where operations were suspended throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said Russia launched 131 drones at its territory, of which 106 were downed.

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure since the summer in an effort to cut Moscow’s oil revenues, a key source of funding for its war effort.

November marked a monthly record for such attacks, with at least 14 Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries reported.