3 Killed in Rostov Region as Russia and Ukraine Exchange Overnight Air Attacks

At least three people were killed in a major Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Rostov region, local authorities said early Tuesday, as several people were reported to have been killed in overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv.

Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar said two people in the city of Taganrog died after being taken to a local hospital, while a third was killed instantly in the strike.

Residents reported a fire at a site that Telegram news channels later claimed was an airstrip owned by Beriev Aircraft Company, which manufactures military aircraft. The company’s facilities have reportedly been targeted in past Ukrainian strikes, including twice in 2024 and in July this year.

Slyusar did not confirm damage to the airstrip, saying only that multiple apartment buildings, private homes, a warehouse and a paint shop were hit.

Taganrog declared a citywide state of emergency following the attack.