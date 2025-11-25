3 Killed in Rostov Region as Russia and Ukraine Exchange Overnight Air Attacks

At least three people were killed in a major Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Rostov region, local authorities said early Tuesday, as several people were reported to have been killed in overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv.
Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar said two people in the city of Taganrog died after being taken to a local hospital, while a third was killed instantly in the strike.
Residents reported a fire at a site that Telegram news channels later claimed was an airstrip owned by Beriev Aircraft Company, which manufactures military aircraft. The company’s facilities have reportedly been targeted in past Ukrainian strikes, including twice in 2024 and in July this year.
Slyusar did not confirm damage to the airstrip, saying only that multiple apartment buildings, private homes, a warehouse and a paint shop were hit.
Taganrog declared a citywide state of emergency following the attack.
Further south, Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said his region came under “the Kyiv regime’s most sustained and large-scale attacks.”
Kondratyev said six people were injured and at least 20 homes were damaged, with the worst destruction being reported in the port city of Novorossiysk and the resort town of Gelendzhik.
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported destroying 249 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 76 over the Krasnodar region and 16 over the Rostov region. It marks one of the largest waves of drone attacks on the two southern regions since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, in Kyiv, local authorities said at least six people were killed in Russian attacks on the city overnight. Another 14 people, including a child, were injured.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 460 drones and 22 missiles against Ukraine in the air attacks between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.