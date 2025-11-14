Major Ukrainian Drone Strike Halts Oil Deliveries at Novorossiysk Terminal

Oil deliveries to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk were suspended after Ukrainian strikes damaged key energy infrastructure in one of the most disruptive overnight attacks on the Krasnodar region in recent months, Reuters reported Friday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Russia’s state pipeline monopoly Transneft halted crude flows into Novorossiysk, according to two sources cited by the news agency, while the port also stopped receiving and loading oil following the attack.

Krasnodar region officials said the strikes damaged facilities at the Sheskharis oil transshipment complex, triggering fires that were later extinguished.

A local state of emergency was declared in Novorossiysk, a critical gateway for crude exports from both Russia and Kazakhstan that sits on Russia’s southeastern Black Sea coast.

Global oil prices increased by roughly 2% on fears of supply disruptions.

Transneft has not publicly commented on the reported suspension of oil deliveries.