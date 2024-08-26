Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise in Russia’s Saratov Region, Injures Residents

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack in southern Russia’s Saratov region damaged several high-rise apartment buildings and injured multiple people, local authorities said early Monday.
“Air defense systems shot down drones early this morning,” Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin wrote on Telegram. “Debris fell on residential buildings in both Saratov and Engels.”
The cities of Saratov and Engels lie along the Volga River, about 730 kilometers (454 miles) southeast of Moscow. Flights at the regional airport — located north of the capital city — were briefly restricted in the morning.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces intercepted nine drones in the Saratov region overnight.
Busargin shared photos of the damaged Volga Sky apartment complex, which overlooks a bridge connecting Saratov to Engels across the river. It is the tallest building in the city.
The governor said a woman was hospitalized in serious condition, with doctors “fighting for her life.” Other injured residents of Volga Sky were treated at the scene, though the total number of injured was not specified.
“We’ve spoken to the building’s residents, and we will make sure everyone gets the help they need,” Busargin said. “Once the area is cleared, residents will be allowed to retrieve their documents and other essential belongings with assistance from rescue workers.”
Other buildings in the area were also damaged by drone debris, but no additional injuries were immediately reported.
The Saratov region has been targeted by Ukrainian drones multiple times since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, with Engels Air Base— home to strategic bombers southeast of Saratov — being a frequent target.
