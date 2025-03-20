Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Huge Blast Rocks Engels Airbase as Ukraine Launches Major Drone Assault

t.me/astrapress

Ukrainian drone strikes sparked a fire at a military airfield and wounded at least two people in Russia’s southern Saratov region, local authorities said Thursday.

“Due to a fire at the [Engels] airfield, residents of a nearby farming co-op are being evacuated for safety reasons,” Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin wrote on Telegram.

The Engels-2 airfield, a base for Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers, is located about 500 kilometers (300 miles) east of Ukraine’s border and 730 kilometers (454 miles) southeast of Moscow. It has been targeted multiple times since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Images shared by the Telegram news channel Astra, which frequently reports on Russian and Ukrainian attacks, showed thick smoke rising from an Engels neighborhood about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) west of the airfield.

Busargin described the assault as the “largest ever” drone strike on the Saratov region since the war began. He said attacks also hit the regional capital of Saratov, causing property damage but no casualties.

Two people were wounded in Engels, while a hospital, two kindergartens, a school and at least 30 homes were damaged, according to Busargin and Russian investigators.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 132 Ukrainian drones overnight across six regions and occupied Crimea, including 54 over Saratov.

Read more about: Saratov , Ukraine war , Drones

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Saratov Region ‘Industrial Site’

Authorities in Kyiv later claimed that the facility targeted in the overnight attack in southern Russia was an oil refinery.
1 Min read

2 Firefighters Killed as Russia Battles Oil Depot Blaze Day After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said that emergency services were continuing to battle the fire more than 24 hours after the drone strike.
2 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Strike Sparks Blaze at Oil Refinery in Russia’s Saratov Region

Anonymous defense sources cited in Ukrainian media said the overnight strike was part of a military intelligence operation.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages High-Rise in Russia’s Saratov Region, Injures Residents

Regional authorities said a woman was hospitalized in serious condition, with doctors “fighting for her life.”
2 Min read