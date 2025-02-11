Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Saratov Region ‘Industrial Site’

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an industrial site in southern Russia’s Saratov region, regional officials said Tuesday as authorities in Kyiv and Russian media claimed the attacks targeted an oil refinery.

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin initially wrote on Telegram that there was “damage” at an unidentified facility. Three hours later, he reported that a fire at the site had been extinguished.

Busargin said there were no injuries due to the fire in Saratov, a region located around 275 kilometers (450 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems downed 40 drones over five regions, including 18 over the Saratov region.