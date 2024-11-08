Ukrainian Drone Strike Sparks Blaze at Oil Refinery in Russia’s Saratov Region

Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed responsibility for a drone strike on an oil refinery in southern Russia’s Saratov region that eyewitnesses said sparked a blaze late Friday, according to media reports.
“A drone was eliminated over the territory of Saratov overnight. Part of the debris fell in an industrial zone in the Zavodsky district,” Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram.
“All necessary emergency services are working at the site. There are no casualties,” Busargin added. The Saratov region is located around 500 kilometers (310 miles) west from the border with Ukraine
Busargin did not identify the industrial zone’s location, but the local broadcaster Saratov 24 reported that the debris fell on a fuel storage tank.
Residents said the impact sparked a fire at a Rosneft oil refinery in Saratov’s Zavodsky district, according to the independent news outlet Astra. The refinery has a processing capacity of 7.2 million metric tons for more than 20 types of petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline, diesel fuel and fuel oil.
Ukrainian media, citing anonymous military sources, reported later on Friday that the strike was part of a Ukrainian military intelligence operation.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed six out of 17 Ukrainian drones targeting the Saratov region overnight.
After intensifying attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure early this year, both Russia and Ukraine have reported fewer such strikes in recent weeks.
