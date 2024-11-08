Ukrainian Drone Strike Sparks Blaze at Oil Refinery in Russia’s Saratov Region

Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed responsibility for a drone strike on an oil refinery in southern Russia’s Saratov region that eyewitnesses said sparked a blaze late Friday, according to media reports.

“A drone was eliminated over the territory of Saratov overnight. Part of the debris fell in an industrial zone in the Zavodsky district,” Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram.

“All necessary emergency services are working at the site. There are no casualties,” Busargin added. The Saratov region is located around 500 kilometers (310 miles) west from the border with Ukraine

Busargin did not identify the industrial zone’s location, but the local broadcaster Saratov 24 reported that the debris fell on a fuel storage tank.