2 Firefighters Killed as Russia Battles Oil Depot Blaze Day After Ukrainian Drone Attack

At least two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that erupted in the southern Saratov region after a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Wednesday.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the city of Engels amid efforts to put out the fire at the oil depot, which services the Russian air force. The city is located around 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of the border with Ukraine.

Images shared on social media showed a giant plume of smoke rising over Engels, which has a population of around 220,000. Residents have complained about smoke in the air, but authorities claim that the air quality has not fallen to hazardous levels.

Firefighters Gennady Afanasyev and Zhaslan Teleupov “died in the Saratov region in the line of duty,” the Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram. However, it did not explicitly state that Afanasyev and Teleupov died in the Engels oil depot fire.