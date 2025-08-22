Woody Allen to Headline Moscow Film Week

American filmmaker Woody Allen will headline the Moscow Mayor’s Office film festival that opens this weekend, organizers said.

The four-time Oscar-winning director, 89, is billed as the main guest of honor at the Aug. 23-27 Moscow International Film Week, with Russian media reporting he will appear online rather than in person.

Launched in 2024, the festival features screenings, lectures and business forums aimed at promoting Moscow as an international hub for filmmakers and cinephiles.

Allen is scheduled to headline the “Legends of World Cinema” program at Moskino’s studio on Sunday, the city’s Department of Culture said. Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk will moderate the conversation.

“Woody Allen, whose works have become cultural landmarks and hallmarks of auteur filmmaking, will for the first time open up to Russian audiences in this format,” the festival’s website says. It describes the talk as a “lecture-dialogue” offering “reflections on film and life, on choices, inspiration and honesty in the profession.”

Other headliners include American actor and martial artist Marc Dacascos and pro-Kremlin Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, according to organizers.

Allen’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.