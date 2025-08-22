Woody Allen to Headline Moscow Film Week

American filmmaker Woody Allen will headline the Moscow Mayor’s Office film festival that opens this weekend, organizers said.
The four-time Oscar-winning director, 89, is billed as the main guest of honor at the Aug. 23-27 Moscow International Film Week, with Russian media reporting he will appear online rather than in person.
Launched in 2024, the festival features screenings, lectures and business forums aimed at promoting Moscow as an international hub for filmmakers and cinephiles.
Allen is scheduled to headline the “Legends of World Cinema” program at Moskino’s studio on Sunday, the city’s Department of Culture said. Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk will moderate the conversation.
“Woody Allen, whose works have become cultural landmarks and hallmarks of auteur filmmaking, will for the first time open up to Russian audiences in this format,” the festival’s website says. It describes the talk as a “lecture-dialogue” offering “reflections on film and life, on choices, inspiration and honesty in the profession.”
Other headliners include American actor and martial artist Marc Dacascos and pro-Kremlin Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, according to organizers.
Allen’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.