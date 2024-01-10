Moscow Court Temporarily Shutters Nightclub at Heart of 'Nearly Naked' Party Scandal

A Moscow court has ordered the closure of the nightclub where a “nearly naked” party sparked controversy last month, Russian media reported Wednesday.

Club Mutabor was forced to close its doors for 90 days over “violations of sanitary standards,” the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The independent Medizona news outlet reported earlier that Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor requested the closure of the nightclub after a visitor had allegedly become ill from beer served there.

Russian celebrities and pop stars issued on-camera apologies for attending a scandalous “almost naked” party at Mutabor in late December — which was widely condemned in pro-Kremlin circles as unpatriotic and disrespectful to Russian soldiers.