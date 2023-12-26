Russian Pop Stars Apologize On-Camera After ‘Naked’ Party Sparks Conservative Uproar

Russian celebrities and pop stars have started issuing on-camera apologies for attending a scandalous “almost naked” party that was widely condemned in pro-Kremlin circles as unpatriotic and disrespectful of Russian soldiers.

After initially dismissing the public outcry over footage of scantily clad celebrities and other guests at last week’s private party at a Moscow nightclub, the party’s organizer, media personality Anastasia Ivleeva, published a video in which she apologized for causing the controversy.

“Was it inappropriate to film footage that went viral? Yes, it was 100% highly inappropriate. I’m sorry that happened and that it couldn’t be controlled,” Ivleeva said on the Telegram messaging app Sunday.

“I apologize to everyone: to the public and to my guests who became unwitting participants in what unfolded in the media. I fully and completely recognize my responsibility for what happened.”

Ivleeva said she planned to donate part of the proceeds from the “almost naked” party to charity.

On Tuesday, pop star Filipp Kirkorov extended his own apology for attending Ivleeva’s party, saying: “There are moments in everyone’s life when you walk through the wrong door.”

“In these difficult times, heroic times, an artist of my caliber, a People’s Artist, cannot and should not be so irresponsible when participating in various events,” Kirkorov said.

“The last thing I’d want is for this oversight on my part to be the reason for restricting my art in Russia,” he added.