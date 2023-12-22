Russian Officials, Pro-War Activists Denounce Star-Studded ‘Naked Party’

Russian officials and pro-war activists have slammed a star-studded “almost naked” party hosted by media personality Anastasia Ivleeva for going against the country’s conservative values.

Footage from the party at Mutabor, a popular Moscow nightclub, on Wednesday showed scantily clad pop stars Filipp Kirkorov, Lolita and Dima Bilan, as well as TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, among others.

Yekaterina Mizulina, the head of the Free Internet League, a Kremlin-aligned pressure group advocating stricter rules on what can be said and done online, called for a boycott of the attendees.

“Such hangouts are a shot in the foot of the entire policy pursued by the state,” Mizulina wrote on the Telegram messaging app Thursday. “[The partygoers] live in a different world than the rest of the country.”

“These people should be boycotted at the state level,” she said.