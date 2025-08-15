Navalny’s Widow Urges Trump and Putin to Strike Prisoner Swap Deal in Alaska

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has called on Russian and U.S. leaders to prioritize a new round of prisoner exchanges during their upcoming bilateral meeting in Alaska.

“We don’t know and you don’t know how things will unfold after your talks. Maybe the results will make a difference. Maybe they will be forgotten in a week. But there is a way to ensure this summit goes down in history no matter what,” Navalnaya said in a video address published on social media Friday.

“To achieve this, you must take an irreversible step, something that cannot be undone…Namely: launch a new round of prisoner exchanges,” she added.

Navalnaya stressed that a face-to-face meeting offers a rare opportunity to strike a deal without “years of shuttle diplomacy” by “simply exchanging the lists” of prisoners included in a swap.

“I know those lists are already prepared,” she said.