Turkish Ship Damaged in Russian Strike on Ukraine's Odesa Region

A Russian air strike damaged a Turkish-owned vessel in a port in Ukraine's Black Sea region of Odesa, Kyiv and the operator said in statements Friday.

The attack triggered fresh calls from Ankara to halt strikes on port infrastructure, hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had raised the issue personally with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Russia launched a missile strike on civilian port infrastructure in the Odesa region," Ukraine's Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram, adding that a Turkish ferry had been damaged and there were no casualties.

Turkish maritime company Cenk Shipping said in a statement that its vessel "loaded entirely with fresh fruits, vegetables and food supplies on the Karasu-Odesa route, was subjected to an air attack today at 16:00 local time, shortly after docking at the Chornomorsk port."

Images on social media showed the blue-and-white vessel on fire.

The ship is a 185-meter-long ferry that sailed under the Panama flag, according to an information document on the firm's website.