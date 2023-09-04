Putin and Erdogan to Meet in Attempt to Avoid Food Crisis, Black Sea Confrontation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold their first face-to-face meeting for the first time in a year on Monday in a bid to resolve the crisis over Russia’s exit from a deal guaranteeing Ukrainian grain exports and stave off a renewed global food crisis. The meeting, which was initially set to take place in August in Turkey, had been postponed several times and moved to Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi to accommodate Putin, who has not traveled abroad since the International Criminal Court put out a warrant for his arrest. The final days before the meeting have seen intensive talks between Turkish and Russian diplomats, as well as between officials from Turkey and the European Union, the United Nations, Ukraine and the United States, an insider close to the Russian Foreign Ministry told The Moscow Times. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the confidential nature of the preparations, said he hoped the leaders could reach an agreement but admitted it would not be easy. "Until literally the last day there were intensive consultations as to what form and in what parameters it is possible to restore the grain deal,” the source told The Moscow Times. "If it is not restored, it actually means that the entire waters of the Black Sea are turning into a foothold for an unrestricted military confrontation," the source continued. "This can affect not only military but also commercial vessels. Moreover, not only of the warring parties [Russia and Ukraine] but also of everyone who navigates there. "I think everyone realizes that this should have been avoided as much as possible," the insider said. The Kremlin terminated the Black Sea grain deal in July, citing complaints that its demands had not been met. Since it was agreed a year prior, the UN and Turkish-brokered deal had ensured the safe wartime export of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine, a major global supplier, via Turkey. Ankara is keen to revive the deal and the supply of Ukrainian grain to the world because it wishes to solidify its status as an international peace mediator — along with more profit-driven motives.

Putin and Erdogan during a meeting at the Rus health resort in Sochi in 2022. TASS / kremlin.ru

"Erdogan gets an important inflow of funds as the country has the role of a grain hub, processes some of the grain into flour and sells it as a Turkish product," a retired European diplomat told The Moscow Times. The July 2022 Black Sea grain deal actually consisted of several agreements: one between Turkey and Ukraine and the other between Russia and the UN. Erdogan lacks the power to to influence Moscow's demands of the U.S. and the EU, which remains reluctant in principle to lift any sanctions against Russia. "Erdogan and Putin can try to agree to simply replace Ukrainian grain supplies to Turkey with Russian grain supplies that Qatar is willing to pay for. But this can under no circumstances suit Kyiv," the retired European diplomat said. "In this case, tankers carrying Russian grain would become a target for the Ukrainian military and intelligence," the insider close to the Russian Foreign Ministry agreed in a conversation with The Moscow Times. Alternatively, Turkey could theoretically become a hub for grain supplies from both Ukraine and Russia. "But there are a lot of complexities here. Kyiv will never accept [the inclusion of] grain supplies from the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russian army. They consider them stolen. And how to separate them [from Russian grain]?" says an insider close to the Russian Foreign Ministry. It is also unlikely that Ukraine will commit to refraining from attacking port infrastructure in annexed Crimea. Erdogan remains the only NATO leader who has not cut ties with Putin or sanctioned Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. This gives him leverage to pressure the Kremlin during negotiations. In addition to discussing grain supplies, several topics relating to bilateral ties will be on the table, according to a list obtained by The Moscow Times, including Russian gas supplies to Turkey, nuclear energy, and tourism. Syria and Libya, where both countries have significant interests, as well as the Azerbaijani blockade of the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, are among the foreign policy issues to be discussed.

Damaged warehouses at a port on the Danube River in southern Odessa region after Russian shelling. Oleg Kiper / Telegram