Erdogan to Visit Russia for Talks with Putin – Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to visit Russia "soon" for talks with Vladimir Putin on reviving a deal to ship grain across the Black Sea, his party spokesman said Monday.

The meeting will take place in Russia's resort city of Sochi, Erdogan's ruling party spokesman Omer Celik told reporters, adding that Turkey hoped to avert a looming "food crisis."

The Bloomberg news agency had earlier reported that Erdogan could meet the Russian leader on Sept. 8 before Erdogan travels to New Delhi to attend a G20 summit.