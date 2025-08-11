Suspected Government Tests Disrupt WhatsApp and Telegram Calls in Russia

Users across Russia began reporting problems making voice and video calls via WhatsApp and Telegram on Sunday, according to online platforms that monitor the status of websites and services.

An anonymous telecoms industry source told the Kommersant business newspaper that the disruptions may be related to the “selective blocking” of calls on the two messaging apps, which Russian authorities reportedly began testing on Aug. 1.

Both WhatsApp and Telegram have experienced at least four short-term outages across various regions of Russia since early July, according to the exiled news outlet Vyorstka.

The disruptions come amid reports that authorities are considering blocking access to WhatsApp, a move that could force Russians to switch to a domestic app called Max.

Currently in its testing phase, Max is expected to become Russia’s national messaging platform, similar to China’s WeChat, which has faced accusations of surveilling users and sharing data with the government.

Max has also been accused of collecting user data, including IP addresses and activity logs, as well as reserving the right to share information with third parties and government agencies.