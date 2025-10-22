Telegram and WhatsApp Access Restricted in 34 Russian Regions – Monitor

Access to the popular messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp has been restricted in about 40% of Russia’s regions, the independent monitoring project Na Svyazi said Wednesday.

“Complaints about unstable performance of the messengers are increasing across Russia. Thirty-four regions have already reported losing the ability not only to make calls, but also to exchange messages,” Na Svyazi said Wednesday.

State communications watchdog Roskomnadzor had already been restricting voice and video calls on the two apps since August, a move both companies criticized.

But on Wednesday, Roskomnadzor said it was limiting access to WhatsApp and Telegram due to “criminal activity,” accusing both platforms of being used for “fraud and extortion” as well as for recruiting Russians into “sabotage and terrorist activities.”

It then accused the companies of refusing to cooperate with Russian authorities in combating these crimes.

Russia has 84 federal regions excluding annexed Crimea and the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions.