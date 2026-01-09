Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kyiv Says Russia Hit 2 Cargo Vessels in Black Sea, Syrian Crew Member Killed

By AFP
Ukrainian Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba posted a photo of the Wael K, a 115-meter general cargo ship under the St. Kitts and Nevis flag. OleksiiKuleba / Telegram

Ukraine said Friday that Russia had hit two cargo ships off its south coast in the Black Sea, killing a Syrian crew member on board one of the vessels.

One of the ships was en route to load grain at the southern port of Chornomorsk, while the other was hit near the port of Odesa while transporting soybeans, Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the attack resulted in the death of a crew member, a Syrian citizen," Kuleba said.

"This is yet another example of Russia deliberately targeting civilian objects, international shipping and food logistics," he added.

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of attacking cargo vessels transporting food products to and from Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Last month, it blamed Russia for attacks on two Turkish cargo ferries: one transporting sunflower oil and another loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables and other food supplies.

Turkey last month warned of a "worrying escalation" in the Black Sea, after Ukraine claimed naval drone attacks on Russia-linked tankers in the area.

During face-to-face talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a "limited ceasefire" on attacks on ports and energy facilities in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Black Sea

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Naval Drones Halt Operations at Russian Oil Terminal

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium said it would resume operations when the drone threat was lifted.
1 Min read

Talks for New Black Sea Shipping Deal Collapsed in March – Reuters

“At the very last minute, Ukraine suddenly pulled out and the deal was scuttled,” a source was quoted as saying.
2 Min read

Ukraine Says Regained Control of Black Sea Oil Platform

The oil and gas drilling platform had been controlled by Moscow since 2015.
1 Min read

Kyiv Says 60K Tons of Grain Destroyed in Odesa Attack

For two nights in a row, Russia has hit Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea after backing out of a grain deal that allowed the safe passage of cargo ships...
1 Min read