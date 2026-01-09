Kyiv Says Russia Hit 2 Cargo Vessels in Black Sea, Syrian Crew Member Killed

Ukraine said Friday that Russia had hit two cargo ships off its south coast in the Black Sea, killing a Syrian crew member on board one of the vessels.

One of the ships was en route to load grain at the southern port of Chornomorsk, while the other was hit near the port of Odesa while transporting soybeans, Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the attack resulted in the death of a crew member, a Syrian citizen," Kuleba said.

"This is yet another example of Russia deliberately targeting civilian objects, international shipping and food logistics," he added.

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of attacking cargo vessels transporting food products to and from Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Last month, it blamed Russia for attacks on two Turkish cargo ferries: one transporting sunflower oil and another loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables and other food supplies.

Turkey last month warned of a "worrying escalation" in the Black Sea, after Ukraine claimed naval drone attacks on Russia-linked tankers in the area.

During face-to-face talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a "limited ceasefire" on attacks on ports and energy facilities in the Russia-Ukraine war.