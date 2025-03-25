Russia Demands Sanctions Relief for Black Sea Ceasefire

Russia said Tuesday that a U.S.-brokered agreement to halt military activity in the Black Sea would only take effect after a number of sanctions were lifted, including those targeting the country’s state-owned agricultural bank.

The White House said earlier that Russia and Ukraine had both agreed to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea, following separate talks with the two sides in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. side did not mention lifting sanctions in its statement, only that it would help restore “access to the world market” for Russia's agricultural and fertilizer exports.

The Kremlin said the truce would enter into force only after sanctions on Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions involved in providing international trade operations in food and fertilizers were lifted.

It also called for those institutions to be re-connected to the SWIFT network, an international payment system that some Russian banks have been blocked from using.