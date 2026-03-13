East Asian Countries Eye Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Energy Shock

A growing number of countries in East Asia are moving or considering moves to buy Russian oil as governments scramble to boost supplies and ease soaring prices caused by the war in the Middle East.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department authorized the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships between March 12 and April 11. Some European leaders have criticized the decision, arguing that it will help the Kremlin fund its invasion of Ukraine.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Friday that his country is preparing to open talks on purchasing Russian crude to offset shortages. Thailand, which has just over three months of crude reserves, suspended fuel exports last week to conserve domestic supplies.

Authorities in the Philippines have said they are “considering” importing Russian oil but would defer any decision to the energy department, local media reported. That comes after government workers in the Philippines shifted to a four‑day workweek in response to the recent surge in fuel costs.

Many countries in East Asia rely heavily on oil and gas supplies from the Middle East, most of which flow through the Strait of Hormuz. Shipments through the narrow waterway have come to a virtual standstill since the outbreak of hostilities, and Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to keep the strait closed as a “tool to pressure” the United States and Israel.