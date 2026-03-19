South Korea Joins East Asian Countries Weighing Russian Oil Purchases

South Korea is considering buying Russian oil for the first time in more than three years as Asian refiners scramble to secure alternative crude shipments following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Middle East war, Reuters reported Thursday, citing an industry ministry message.

Authorities in Seoul are also discussing the possibility of purchasing naphtha from Russia, a liquid distilled from petroleum that is essential for making ethylene, a key ingredient in everything from plastic bags to food packaging.

The reported talks come after the United States issued a waiver last Thursday for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships between March 12 and April 11.

South Korea stopped importing Russian crude in December 2022 in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, the country has boosted oil imports from the Middle East, with around 70% of its crude shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which around a fifth of the world’s oil supplies flow.

“Now, urgent efforts are needed to secure even one more drop of crude oil and explore stable supply routes,” South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said at a meeting with senior aides on Thursday.