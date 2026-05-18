Putin Headed to Beijing With Entourage of Ministers and CEOs

President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, accompanied by an entourage of cabinet ministers and the chief executives of Russia’s largest state-owned and private corporations.

The delegation includes Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, as well as the heads of state development corporation VEB, nuclear agency Rosatom and space corportation Roscosmos.

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref, VTB Bank CEO Andrei Kostin and Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina are also traveling, alongside five deputy prime ministers and eight cabinet ministers.

“We’re not competing with anyone in the composition of our delegations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. “We’re developing our independent and very multifaceted relations with China.”

The May 19–20 summit comes less than a week after Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosted U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing. While Trump also brought a delegation of prominent American executives, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, the Kremlin downplayed any comparisons, framing its own trip as a reflection of a “privileged, special strategic partnership.”