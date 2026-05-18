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Putin Headed to Beijing With Entourage of Ministers and CEOs

Vladimir Putin during his visit to China in September 2025. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, accompanied by an entourage of cabinet ministers and the chief executives of Russia’s largest state-owned and private corporations.

The delegation includes Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, as well as the heads of state development corporation VEB, nuclear agency Rosatom and space corportation Roscosmos.

Sberbank CEO Herman Gref, VTB Bank CEO Andrei Kostin and Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina are also traveling, alongside five deputy prime ministers and eight cabinet ministers.

“We’re not competing with anyone in the composition of our delegations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. “We’re developing our independent and very multifaceted relations with China.”

The May 19–20 summit comes less than a week after Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosted U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing. While Trump also brought a delegation of prominent American executives, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, the Kremlin downplayed any comparisons, framing its own trip as a reflection of a “privileged, special strategic partnership.”

According to earlier reports, Putin intends to make a renewed push to convince Xi to finalize the stalled Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project. The proposed route through Mongolia would transport 50 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually from the Yamal Peninsula to northern China.

Kremlin foreign policy advisor confirmed those reports, telling reporters that the Power of Siberia 2 would be “discussed in great detail... and we're committed to discussing it seriously.”

The Kremlin said Putin and Xi will sign a joint declaration at the conclusion of their talks to further strengthen their comprehensive partnership.

Read more about: China , Putin

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