Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: Putin and Xi Shore Up Sino-Russian Alliance Despite Differing Agendas

Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first trip to Russia since 2019 this week in a state visit that was designed to project the ever-closer relationship between Moscow and Beijing to the world. 

While Beijing sought to frame the visit as a peacemaking endeavor, positioning itself as a potential mediator in peace talks with Ukraine, Moscow emphasized the pair's shared strategic interests and their role as a counterweight to U.S. global hegemony.

On Tuesday, Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin where the two leaders signed a joint declaration that charged the United States with "undermining" global security and expressed "concern" over NATO's growing presence in Asia.

Here's a look at Xi's visit:  
Chinese President Xi Jinping is greeted by Russian honor guards and a military band upon his arrival in Moscow.
Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant
Xi, left, is greeted by Lieutenant General Sergei Udovenko, right, at the Kremlin.
Alexei Mayshev / RIA Novosti / kremlin.ru
Xi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS / kremlin.ru
Xi's motorcade departs from the Soluxe Hotel in Moscow.
Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin greets and shakes hands with Xi.
Dmitry Astakhov / POOL / TASS / government.ru
Xi enters the Kremlin for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti / kremlin.ru
Xi enters the Kremlin's lavish Hall of the Order of St. George to meet Putin.
Pavel Byrkin / TASS / kremlin.ru
Xi and Putin ahead of Russian-Chinese talks.
Grigory Sysoyev / RIA Novosti / kremlin.ru
Russian-Chinese talks in the Kremlin.
Mikhail Tereshchenko, / TASS / kremlin.ru
Xi and Putin before the joint declaration signing ceremony.
kremlin.ru
The two leaders show off booklets containing the signed joint declaration.
Mikhail Tereshchenko, / TASS / kremlin.ru
Both Xi and Putin give statements to the press following the signing ceremony.
Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti / kremlin.ru
Xi and Putin share a toast during a state dinner.
kremlin.ru
Xi departs Moscow on Wednesday.
Mikhail Metzel / TASS
Read more about: China , Xi Jinping , Putin , Diplomacy

More image galleries

muted celebrations

In Photos: Russia Marks 9 Years of Crimea Annexation Amid Full-Scale Invasion

A series of small events were held across the country in lieu of the Kremlin's traditional rally in Moscow.
1 Min read
Death march

In Photos: Russian Forces Inch Forward in Bakhmut at Terrible Human Cost

Already a byword for the futility of war, Bakhmut has so far defied all predictions that the battle for its control will soon be over.
1 Min read
LIVING HISTORY

In Photos: The Historic Moscow Protests of 1991

Thirty-two years ago, hundreds of thousands packed Moscow's Manezh Square to demand the resignation of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
1 Min read
differing optics

In Photos: Russia, Ukraine Celebrate International Women's Day in Wartime

Both countries handed awards to women serving on the frontlines or providing treatment to wounded soldiers.
1 Min read