In Photos: Putin and Xi Shore Up Sino-Russian Alliance Despite Differing Agendas

Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first trip to Russia since 2019 this week in a state visit that was designed to project the ever-closer relationship between Moscow and Beijing to the world.



While Beijing sought to frame the visit as a peacemaking endeavor, positioning itself as a potential mediator in peace talks with Ukraine, Moscow emphasized the pair's shared strategic interests and their role as a counterweight to U.S. global hegemony.



On Tuesday, Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin where the two leaders signed a joint declaration that charged the United States with "undermining" global security and expressed "concern" over NATO's growing presence in Asia.



Here's a look at Xi's visit: