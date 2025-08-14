In Photos: Vladimir Putin's Meetings With U.S. Presidents Over the Decades

November 2001: Putin and Bush visiting Crawford High School in Crawford, Texas, a small town where Bush owned a ranch.



The two leaders forged a close partnership on the fight against terrorism in the wake of the 9/11 terror attack in the U.S. Putin himself was the first world leader to call Bush and offer his support following the attack.



"Being here I can feel the will of these people, the will to cooperate with the Russian Federation, the will to cooperate with Russia," Putin told the students. "And I can assure you that the Russian people fully share this commitment and is also committed to fully cooperating with the American people."

kremlin.ru