In Photos: Vladimir Putin's Meetings With U.S. Presidents Over the Decades
In the quarter-century that Vladimir Putin has served as Russia's president or prime minister, he has met and worked with five different U.S. presidents.
While these meetings were generally warm during the Clinton and Bush years, they gradually grew more tense as relations spiraled downward over a litany of disagreements.
As he prepares to hold talks with President Donald Trump in Alaska aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, here's a look back at how Putin's past meetings with American leaders have gone:
While these meetings were generally warm during the Clinton and Bush years, they gradually grew more tense as relations spiraled downward over a litany of disagreements.
As he prepares to hold talks with President Donald Trump in Alaska aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, here's a look back at how Putin's past meetings with American leaders have gone:
Sergei Velichkin and Vladimir Rodionov / TASS
The White House Photograph Office
Stephen Jaffe / AFP
Sergei Velichkin, Vladimir Rodionov / TASS
kremlin.ru
Alexei Panov / TASS
kremlin.ru
kremlin.ru
kremlin.ru
Pete Souza / Official White House Photo
Pete Souza / Official White House Photo
Pete Souza / Official White House Photo
kremlin.ru
kremlin.ru
kremlin.ru
kremlin.ru
kremlin.ru
kremlin.ru