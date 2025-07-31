In Photos: Deadly Russian Strikes on Kyiv Kill 31
Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least 31 people, including five children, city officials said.
The drone and missile strikes came despite U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Moscow to make peace by Aug. 8 or face punishing sanctions.
Photos from the aftermath show destroyed residential buildings and rescue workers searching for survivors amid the rubble:
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
