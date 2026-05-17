Mass Ukraine Drone Barrage Kills 3 in Moscow Region

A huge wave of more than 500 Ukrainian drones attacked Russia overnight, killing three people in the Moscow region, authorities said on Sunday.

Air defenses shot down 556 drones in more than a dozen regions, including Moscow, Russia's Defense Ministry said, in one of the largest Ukrainian barrages of the ongoing conflict so far.

These interceptions — far above the usually reported few dozen — took place across 14 Russian regions, as well as the annexed Crimean peninsula and the Black and Azov seas, the ministry added, with the region around the capital among the worst-hit.

"A woman was killed as a result of a UAV hitting a private house. One more person is trapped under rubble," the Moscow region's Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Telegram, adding that the early morning attack also claimed the lives of two men.

"Since three o'clock in the morning, air defense forces have been repelling a large-scale UAV attack on the capital region," he said, adding four people were wounded and infrastructure facilities had been targeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had vowed to launch more retaliatory strikes on Friday, a day after a Russian attack on Kyiv killed 24 people and injured around 50 more.