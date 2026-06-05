At Least 7 Killed in Overnight Russian Attacks Against Ukraine

At least seven people were killed across Ukraine between Thursday night and early Friday as Russia launched hundreds of drones at the country overnight.

Kyiv region Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said four people were killed in an attack on a factory that makes dairy products for children.

"The enemy attacked a peaceful civilian food industry enterprise," Kalashnyk said in a post on Telegram.

Separate strikes on Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region killed two people, regional authorities said. A drone strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed one woman, according to the Ukrainian state emergency service.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired at least 216 drones at Ukraine between late Thursday and early Friday, as well as two missiles.

Russia and Ukraine have intensified attacks against each other in recent months as U.S.-led efforts to end the war, now in its fifth year, remain stalled.