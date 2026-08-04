At Least 5 Killed in Ukraine’s Latest Drone Attacks Against Wildberries

Ukrainian drones struck three warehouses across Russia overnight, including two run by online retailer Wildberries, killing at least five people, local officials said on Tuesday.

Wildberries, whose facilities have faced nearly daily attacks over the past two weeks, said one of its warehouses in the northwestern Leningrad region caught fire after a drone strike. The company said there were no injuries.

In the Tver region, located northwest of Moscow, another Wildberries facility was damaged by drones, Vitaly Korolyov, the acting regional governor, said. No one was hurt in that attack as well.

But in the Moscow region, home to around 22 million people, a drone attack on a warehouse in the city of Chekhov killed five people, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said. Without identifying the owner of the warehouse, Vorobyov said another 10 people were injured.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 320 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Ukraine has attacked almost two dozen Wildberries logistics centers since mid-July, accusing the company of supplying the Russian military with drone parts and other equipment.

The strikes have wiped out a significant portion of the e-commerce giant's storage capacity and cost third-party merchants hundreds of billions of rubles, according to Forbes Russia.



Ukraine did not immediately claim responsibility for Tuesday's drone attacks.

Reuters contributed reporting.