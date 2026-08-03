What We Know About the Deadly Moscow Restaurant Attack

At least three people were killed and 21 injured after a bomb carried by a woman exploded outside an upscale restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack, but have yet to say who the intended target was.

Reports suggested the attack may have been connected to the war in Ukraine and that the newly appointed commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, was expected to celebrate his birthday at the restaurant.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

The explosion occurred just before 8:00 p.m. close to Balzi Rossi, an upscale Italian restaurant located in one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinskaya Ploshchad, the police said.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the woman was attempting to enter the restaurant with a homemade explosive device and identified her as the suspected perpetrator of the attack.

The woman was killed in the blast together with a security guard who stopped her from entering. The guard reportedly decided to inspect the package disguised as a gift, which then exploded.

According to preliminary reports, the attacker was likely unaware she was carrying a bomb, the newspaper Kommersant said.

On Sunday, the death toll from the explosion rose to five, according to the Telegram channel 112, pro-Kremlin broadcaster Ren TV and the newspaper Izvestia, media outlets believed to be close to the security services.