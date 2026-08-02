Ukrainian Drones Kill 8 in Russia and Strike Wildberries Warehouse

Ukrainian drone strikes killed at least eight people in Russian regions overnight and on Sunday, hitting targets including a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, regional officials said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had downed 635 Ukrainian drones during the night.

Kyiv's drones attacked a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region, around 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Ukraine's most advanced military positions, Samara Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said. He said there were no casualties and that a fire that had broken out as a result of the attack was being put out.

Ukrainian forces have been hitting deeper inside Russia as they expand strikes on economic and energy targets, aiming to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its more than four-year-old war in Ukraine.

They have attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in an attempt to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy often described as Russia's version of Amazon.