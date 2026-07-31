Moscow Court Orders Detention of Boris Nemtsov’s Daughter in Absentia

A Moscow court on Friday ordered the pre-trial arrest in absentia of Zhanna Nemtsova, the daughter of the late Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

Nemtsova faces charges of organizing the activities of an “undesirable” organization, which carry a maximum punishment of six years in prison.

It was not immediately clear when Russian law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for Nemtsova, who has lived in Europe for the past several years.

Nemtsova is the founder of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, which Russian authorities designated as “undesirable” in 2024. The organization is based in Germany.

Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court on Friday ruled to place her in pre-trial detention for two months should she be extradited or return to Russia, according to the city’s court system.

“I’m famous now,” wrote Nemtsova after the court ruling.

Nemtsov, who was once seen as Boris Yeltsin’s chosen successor but later became one of Vladimir Putin’s most formidable opponents, was gunned down near the Kremlin in February 2015.

Five men were convicted for Nemtsov’s murder, but his family and supporters maintain that the organizers behind the killing remain unpunished.