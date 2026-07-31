Ukraine Hits Wildberries Logistics Center and Energy Facility in Volgograd, Killing At Least One

Ukrainian drones killed one person in the southern Volgograd region on Friday as they struck an energy facility and warehouse belonging to the online retailer Wildberries.

Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov initially said five people were injured during the overnight attack but did not identify the targeted energy facility by name. He later said the body of a woman was recovered from beneath the rubble of a damaged residential building.

NASA's fire monitoring system FIRMS showed several large active fires at the site of a major Lukoil-operated oil refinery just south of the city of Volgograd. Lukoil has not commented on the reported attack on its facility.

In a statement, Wildberries confirmed that a fire broke out at one of its logistics hubs in Volgograd following the Ukrainian drone attack, but reported no casualties at the site.

Images shared on social media showed a large column of black smoke rising above the city early Friday.

In the neighboring Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar said a woman was injured during a separate drone strike in the town of Gukovo.