Russia Says Downed 117 Ukrainian Drones, Air Bases Reportedly Targeted

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted 117 Ukrainian drones and four missiles across eight regions overnight.

All four Tochka tactical missiles and 37 drones were downed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have gained control of hundreds of square kilometers of territory since launching a surprise cross-border incursion last week Tuesday.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov issued three air raid alerts overnight, reporting that four Ukrainian missiles had been shot down, though he did not say whether there was any damage on the ground.

Another 37 drones were intercepted in the Voronezh region, southeast of Kursk, and 17 in the Belgorod region, which also lies on the border with Ukraine. Authorities in both regions reported damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure.

In the border town of Shebekino, a truck driver was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a drone. The Belgorod region, where Shebekino is located, declared a regionwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday.

Russia also claimed to have shot down 11 drones over the Kulebaksky district of the Nizhny Novgorod region, approximately 650 kilometers (403 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The district includes the Savasleyka air base, home to MiG-31K fighter jets equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles previously used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Local social media reported at least 10 explosions near the air base.

The independent Telegram news channel Astra shared videos of pre-dawn explosions at what was said to be the Savasleyka air base and the Borisoglebsk aviation center in the Voronezh region. Astra later reported that pro-war military bloggers believe at least three Russian air bases were targeted overnight.

Russia’s military also reported downing nine drones over the Volgograd region, three over the Bryansk region, two over the Oryol region and one over the Rostov region.

