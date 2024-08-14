Russia Says Downed 117 Ukrainian Drones, Air Bases Reportedly Targeted

Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted 117 Ukrainian drones and four missiles across eight regions overnight.

All four Tochka tactical missiles and 37 drones were downed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have gained control of hundreds of square kilometers of territory since launching a surprise cross-border incursion last week Tuesday.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov issued three air raid alerts overnight, reporting that four Ukrainian missiles had been shot down, though he did not say whether there was any damage on the ground.

Another 37 drones were intercepted in the Voronezh region, southeast of Kursk, and 17 in the Belgorod region, which also lies on the border with Ukraine. Authorities in both regions reported damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure.