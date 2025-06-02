Overnight Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Spark Fires, Disrupt Highway Traffic

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on the Kursk and Voronezh regions sparked fires in residential buildings and disrupted traffic on a major highway, regional officials said early on Monday.

Air defenses destroyed a total of 162 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to Russia's Defense Ministry, downing 57 of the aircraft over the Kursk region.

Falling debris from destroyed drones in the Kursk region sparked fires at several houses and damaged private apartments, Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

In the Voronezh region, where Russian air defenses were said to have destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones, Governor Alexander Gusev said drone debris cut through power lines, which fell on the M-4 expressway.

A small section of the highway, which links the cities of Moscow, Voronezh, Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar, was closed, Gusev said. Falling drone debris also damaged the facade of several houses, he added.

No injuries were reported in either region.

The attacks come as Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to meet in Istanbul for a second round of renewed peace talks.