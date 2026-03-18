Health Ministry Advises Psychological Consultations for Women Without Pregnancy Plans

Russia’s Health Ministry is advising doctors to refer women who say they do not plan to have children for consultations with a therapist aimed at encouraging them to reconsider, the state-run news agency TASS reported Wednesday, citing updated clinical guidelines.

Under the guidance, women who indicate in a medical history questionnaire that they do not want children should be referred to a therapist “for the purpose of fostering positive attitudes toward childbirth,” the document says.

The questionnaire is administered to both men and women, but the version for men does not include questions about plans to have children.

TASS reported that the Health Ministry had approved the guidelines but did not specify when, or whether, they would be formally published on its website.