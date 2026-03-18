Health Ministry Advises Psychological Consultations for Women Without Pregnancy Plans

Russia’s Health Ministry is advising doctors to refer women who say they do not plan to have children for consultations with a therapist aimed at encouraging them to reconsider, the state-run news agency TASS reported Wednesday, citing updated clinical guidelines.
Under the guidance, women who indicate in a medical history questionnaire that they do not want children should be referred to a therapist “for the purpose of fostering positive attitudes toward childbirth,” the document says.
The questionnaire is administered to both men and women, but the version for men does not include questions about plans to have children.
TASS reported that the Health Ministry had approved the guidelines but did not specify when, or whether, they would be formally published on its website.
Russia is currently facing a falling birth rate, natural population decline and rising male mortality. In 2024, 1.22 million people were born in the country, only slightly more than the record low of 1.21 million in 1999.
Authorities have implemented various measures to address the demographic crisis, including boosting state financial support for child-rearing, introducing restrictions on abortion and promoting so-called “traditional values” among young people.
Despite these policies, the trend of decline has shown no sign of reversing.
State statistics agency Rosstat projects that Russia’s population will fall below 138.8 million by 2046.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.