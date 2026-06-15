Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Tula Region Kill 3 as Russian Barrage Sets Historic Kyiv Monastery Ablaze

At least three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on central Russia’s Tula region, local authorities said Monday, as a large-scale overnight Russian barrage killed nine people across Ukraine and set fire to a historic monastery in the center of Kyiv.

Tula Governor Dmitry Milyayev said an additional three people were injured in the drone strike, including a one-year-old child. The attack damaged several homes and commercial properties across four villages on the western outskirts of the city of Tula.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that one of the targeted villages, Maslovo, is home to a U.S.-sanctioned developer of radio-electronic systems and military equipment.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 123 Ukrainian drones overnight across 12 regions, as well as annexed Crimea. Governor Milyayev said 16 of those drones were downed in the Tula region.