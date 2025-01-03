Russian Drone Attack Kills 1 in Kyiv Suburbs

A Russian drone attack near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday killed one person and wounded four others, local officials said.
"One person was killed and four were wounded in an enemy air attack on the Kyiv region," acting Kyiv region Governor Mykola Kalashnyk wrote on social media early Friday.
He said a truck driver was killed after he was hit by falling debris from a Russian drone that had been shot down.
The wreckage also fell on the house and wounded others, including a 16-year-old boy and his father.
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 93 drones overnight. It added that 60 attack drones and 26 decoy-style drones were downed or "lost" — either shot down or disabled by electronic interceptors.
Downed drones also fell on two districts of Kyiv, but there were no injuries, the city's mayor said.
