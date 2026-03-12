Man Jailed for Daughter’s Anti-War Drawing in 2023 Flees to France

A Russian man who spent more than a year in prison over an anti-war drawing that his daughter made in school has fled to France.

Alexei Moskalyov and his 17-year-old daughter Maria had previously tried receiving humanitarian visas in Germany due to what they described as harassment from law enforcement authorities in their native Tula region.

After Russian authorities rejected his passport application, Moskalyov asked InTransit, a legal rights group, to help him apply for a French humanitarian visa.

InTransit said Moskalyov and his daughter arrived in Paris on Thursday, noting that France is the only EU member country that issues humanitarian visas to Russians even when they do not have a passport.