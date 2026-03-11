Gazprom Says Ukrainian Drones Attacked TurkStream, Blue Stream Pipeline Facilities

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had repeatedly attacked infrastructure linked to two Black Sea gas pipelines supplying Turkey and southeastern Europe, in what Moscow described as an attempt to disrupt exports.

Gazprom said facilities tied to the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines in southern Russia had been targeted 12 times over the past two weeks.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the claims.

The latest incident occurred Wednesday and involved a drone attack on the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar region, Gazprom said.

The day before, drones targeted the Beregovaya and Kazachya compressor stations, also located in the Krasnodar region, the company said.

“These facilities are part of critical energy infrastructure and ensure the reliability of gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines,” the company said, adding that all the attacks had been repelled and that the infrastructure continued operating.