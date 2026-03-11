Did the Mideast Conflict Just Rescue Russia’s War Budget?

The war triggered by the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran is driving sharp swings in global oil markets, potentially handing Russia an unexpected revenue boost despite Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine. Prices for Russian crude surged above $70 a barrel this week as the Middle East conflict effectively shut down traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which roughly 20% of global oil supply passes daily. Sustained higher prices could bring billions of dollars in additional revenue to the Kremlin’s coffers, easing pressure on the federal budget and helping fund military spending for the four-year war in Ukraine. But analysts caution that this boost to revenue may prove short-lived and is unlikely to fully reverse Russia’s economic woes. As recently as late February, Russia was struggling to sell its oil at steep discounts amid weak global demand and sanctions targeting the country’s major energy companies. The price of Russia’s flagship Urals crude blend had fallen to about $40 per barrel, roughly $30 below the global Brent benchmark. Meanwhile, the federal budget was reeling after oil and gas revenues totaled 8.5 trillion rubles ($107.5 billion) in 2025, their lowest level since 2020 and down 24% from the previous year. But the Middle East conflict and the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz has lifted prices for oil that does not pass through the strait, benefiting exporters like Russia whose crude can reach buyers through alternative routes. But how big of a windfall could this be for the Russian economy? On the surface, a considerable one. Russia’s 2026 budget is based on an assumed Urals oil price of $59 per barrel. Before the Iran conflict, many analysts warned this assumption was overly optimistic and that weaker oil and gas revenues could push the country into a much larger deficit than the government’s planned 3.8 trillion rubles.

SberCIB, the research arm of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, estimated the deficit could reach as much as 7.3 trillion rubles ($95.1 billion) this year under those conditions. If oil prices were to stay elevated at $70-90 for an entire year, however, the picture would look very different. Russia exported an average of about 4.8 million barrels of crude per day in 2025. If prices average $70 instead of $59 in 2026, that could bring roughly $20 billion in additional revenue compared with the government’s forecast. At an average price of $90 per barrel, this extra revenue boost could rise to about $55 billion. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has already said Moscow is ready to increase supplies to major buyers such as India and China. The U.S. has also granted India a 30-day waiver allowing additional purchases of Russian oil amid uncertainty over Middle Eastern supplies. The energy bonanza could be further boosted by higher natural gas revenues from exports to China and Europe, as many long-term gas contracts are partially linked to oil prices. All of these factors combined could provide Moscow with additional financing for its war effort in Ukraine, which official estimates say consumes about 5% of GDP, or about 11 trillion rubles (over $130 billion) per year. While significant, a revenue boost of this kind would not be unprecedented. Russia previously benefited when oil prices averaged $70 per barrel in 2022 as markets adapted to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. Nor is it certain that the current oil price surge will last the entire year.