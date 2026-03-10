Russian Supreme Court Rejects Ex-Domodedovo Owner’s Appeal to Overturn State Seizure of Airport

Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by one of the former owners of Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport challenging the nationalization of the airport.
Last June, an arbitration court ruled to transfer Domodedovo’s ownership to the Russian state after determining that its owners, Dmitry Kamenshchik and Valery Kogan, were foreign residents.
“The judicial chamber of economic disputes rejected Kamenshchik’s appeal, leaving the lower court rulings unchanged,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.
In January, Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport emerged as the winning bidder after the government auctioned off the airport for 66.1 billion rubles ($880.2 million). Sheremetyevo is controlled by a company linked to Arkady Rotenberg, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Russia’s Supreme Court said it estimates Domodedovo’s assets at more than 1 trillion rubles ($12.7 billion).
The day after Domodedovo was sold at auction, the Supreme Court returned Kamenshchik’s appeal against the airport’s nationalization.
Kamenshchik filed a second appeal in early February, which the Supreme Court rejected on Tuesday.
After the state seized Domodedovo in 2025, the airport’s finances deteriorated rapidly. Losses rose from 6.8 billion rubles ($88.4 million) in 2023 to 10 billion ($130 million) in 2025, while debt climbed to 70 billion ($910 million).
Since September, Russia’s Supreme Court has been headed by Igor Krasnov, who led the Prosecutor General’s Office when it seized the airport.
In court, prosecutors cited Kamenshchik’s residence permits in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates and Kogan’s Israeli citizenship as evidence that Domodedovo was under foreign control.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.