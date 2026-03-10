Russian Supreme Court Rejects Ex-Domodedovo Owner’s Appeal to Overturn State Seizure of Airport

Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by one of the former owners of Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport challenging the nationalization of the airport.

Last June, an arbitration court ruled to transfer Domodedovo’s ownership to the Russian state after determining that its owners, Dmitry Kamenshchik and Valery Kogan, were foreign residents.

“The judicial chamber of economic disputes rejected Kamenshchik’s appeal, leaving the lower court rulings unchanged,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.

In January, Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport emerged as the winning bidder after the government auctioned off the airport for 66.1 billion rubles ($880.2 million). Sheremetyevo is controlled by a company linked to Arkady Rotenberg, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s Supreme Court said it estimates Domodedovo’s assets at more than 1 trillion rubles ($12.7 billion).