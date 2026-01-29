Sheremetyevo Buys Domodedovo Airport at Auction After Price Cut to $880M – Reports

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport has come out as the winning bidder for its nationalized rival Domodedovo after the Russian government halved its initial asking price following a failed attempt to auction off the airport, Russian media reported Thursday.

The final price for Domodedovo, Russia’s fourth-busiest airport, was set at 66.1 billion rubles ($880.2 million), down from 132 billion rubles after last week’s auction failed to attract any bidders, the RBC news website reported.

The winning bid was submitted by Perspektiva, a subsidiary of Sheremetyevo International Airport, which was one of two bidders for DME Holding, the company that owns Domodedovo.

Sheremetyevo is controlled by a company linked to Arkady Rotenberg, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Perspektiva outbid Moscow International Airport, a management company affiliated with Vnukovo Airport, RBC reported, citing two sources familiar with the auction.