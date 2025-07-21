Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Weekend Drone Attacks Disrupt Over 1K Flights at Moscow Airports

Vasily Kuzmichenok / Moskva News Agency

Ukrainian drone attacks triggered another wave of flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports over the weekend, with more than 1,000 flights delayed or canceled, according to Russian media reports.

Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports faced extensive operational shutdowns as Russian air defenses intercepted dozens of drones approaching the capital between July 19 and 21.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 18 drones were shot down on July 19, 26 on July 20 and 23 more on July 21.

Flight operations were repeatedly suspended due to airspace closures, with Sheremetyevo canceling over 170 flights and delaying hundreds more on Monday alone, the RBC news website reported. Vnukovo and Domodedovo also saw significant disruptions.

This marks the fourth such disruption to Moscow’s air traffic since the beginning of May, the start of the tourist high season.

Industry figures show cumulative airport closures over the past three months exceeded 24 hours at each of the city’s major airports, with Domodedovo facing over 60 hours of downtime.

Airlines have canceled around 1,000 flights since early May, with 430 planes diverted to alternate airports. At least 200,000 passengers, or roughly one in 10 air travelers, have been affected, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) calculated.

Despite mounting losses, state aviation authority Rosaviatsia said it has no plans to compensate airlines for delays or cancellations.

Responding to the latest disruptions, Russia’s new Transportation Minister Andrei Nikitin said the situation at Moscow’s airports was “slightly better” than in May.

“Neither airports nor airlines can predict when the ‘Carpet Plan’ [emergency airspace closure] will be triggered,” he said. “Of course, we will work with the Defense Ministry to find a solution, but safety remains the top priority.”

Read more about: Airlines , Moscow , Drones , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Largest-Ever Ukrainian Drone Attack Paralyzes Russian Airports, Stranding Thousands of Passengers

Russia’s Association of Tour Operators said at least 60,000 passengers were impacted by flight delays and cancellations as of Wednesday.
2 Min read

Russia Says Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Targeting Moscow

The alleged attack would mark the second such incident this week.
1 Min read

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow

One of the drones was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare" and crashed in the village of Pokrovskoye, located southwest of Moscow.
1 Min read

Italian Concert Organizers Cancel Gergiev Performance Amid Backlash Over Kremlin Ties

Italy’s culture minister and Yulia Navalnaya had both condemned the performance invitation for Valery Gergiev, a supporter of Vladimir Putin.
1 Min read