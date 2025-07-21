Weekend Drone Attacks Disrupt Over 1K Flights at Moscow Airports

Ukrainian drone attacks triggered another wave of flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports over the weekend, with more than 1,000 flights delayed or canceled, according to Russian media reports.

Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports faced extensive operational shutdowns as Russian air defenses intercepted dozens of drones approaching the capital between July 19 and 21.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 18 drones were shot down on July 19, 26 on July 20 and 23 more on July 21.

Flight operations were repeatedly suspended due to airspace closures, with Sheremetyevo canceling over 170 flights and delaying hundreds more on Monday alone, the RBC news website reported. Vnukovo and Domodedovo also saw significant disruptions.

This marks the fourth such disruption to Moscow’s air traffic since the beginning of May, the start of the tourist high season.