Russia Downs Drone Heading for Moscow

Russian air defenses destroyed a drone on its approach to Moscow, the city's mayor said Thursday morning.

Air defense systems in the Voskresensky district, located around 60 kilometers from the Russian capital, "destroyed a drone flying toward Moscow," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not specify where the drone had come from.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a later statement that the drone was Ukrainian.

There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports, and emergency services were on the scene, Sobyanin said.