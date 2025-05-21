Moscow Airports Temporarily Halt Flights Amid Drone Attacks

Three of Moscow’s four airports temporarily suspended flights Wednesday as Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian capital, authorities said.
Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports halted both inbound and outbound flights, while Sheremetyevo suspended arrivals but allowed some departures on a case-by-case basis, according to Artyom Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.
Those restrictions were introduced as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defenses downed three drones on approach to the city.
“Emergency services are working at the crash sites,” Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, without specifying locations.
The airspace restrictions were lifted less than an hour later, Rosaviatsia said.
Earlier in the day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed 159 Ukrainian drones overnight, adding that its forces intercepted another 39 drones over six Russian regions and annexed Crimea on Wednesday morning.
The military has not commented on the midday strikes targeting Moscow.
